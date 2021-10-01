Standing Up For Canadian Voices
We’re too often told “Canadian content” is just a synonym for second-rate. But Canadian content isn’t a joke. It’s our lives, our perspectives, our news, our stories, our values, our voices. We have a choice to be spectators to the cultural and political life of the United States or protagonists in our own.

A truly public CBC/Radio-Canada

We can make sure CBC/Radio-Canada is truly public, with fewer ads, more news, and more independence.

Telling our own stories

We can compel Netflix to invest in great Canadian stories that bind us together and set us apart. 

Strong and credible journalism

We need credible Canadian journalism. Democracy depends on it. We can protect it. 

Canadian values in Canadian media

Hate, death threats, and violence have no place in traditional or social media.

Mission

FRIENDS is a people-powered movement that stands up for Canadian voices, in public broadcasting, news media and culture. A strong CBC, fearless journalism, and our shared story make us who we are. But if our stories disappear, so do we. That’s why FRIENDS conducts leading-edge policy and opinion research on issues affecting Canadian culture and media, and works tirelessly so that Ottawa understands that millions of Canadians demand our government restores our public broadcaster, defends Canadian journalism, and supports great Canadian stories on air and online. FRIENDS is not affiliated with or funded by CBC/Radio-Canada or any other media outlet, industry group or political party.

