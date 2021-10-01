Collection and Use

of Personal Information

Personal information such as your name, postal address, e-mail address, and telephone and fax numbers is collected in order for FRIENDS to communicate with supporters and potential supporters by mail, telephone or e-mail for purposes that include fundraising, updating you on our activities and developments in Canadian broadcasting, and involving you in advocacy initiatives. Financial information such as banking or credit card information is collected in order to process one-time or ongoing contributions. If you contact us, we may keep a record of that correspondence. We will ask you for personal information when you subscribe to our e-mail mailing list, take part in a fax or e-mail campaign, or when you report a problem with this site. We may also occasionally ask you to complete surveys that we use for research. Personal information collected in submissions to The Dalton Camp Award is used to communicate with entrants and identify and notify winners. If you are not an existing supporter, we may obtain your personal information from an organization that has obtained your consent to share your information with other organizations, in which case the purposes for which your information was collected by that organization will continue to apply.

This site logs IP addresses and browser information for purposes of system administration, identifying technical difficulties, evaluating traffic patterns and site usage, and otherwise providing content relevant to site visitors. Information held in aggregate form may also be used to evaluate supporter demographics and involvement in FRIENDS campaigns. Temporary session cookies removed at the end of your session are used to store information such as whether you have accepted the terms and conditions for access to content in the Media Monitor section of the site. Persistent cookies may be used to record your preferences or otherwise improve your experience on the site. Information from cookies may be used in aggregate form to determine the number of unique visitor to various parts of the site or improve analysis of site traffic patterns. You can configure your web browser to refuse some or all cookies; however, if you do not accept certain cookies you may not be able to access all the features of this site.